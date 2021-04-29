49ers Rumors: No. 3 NFL Draft Pick Protected with 'Extraordinary' Secrecy

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Amid ongoing speculation about what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, there are reportedly only two people in the organization absolutely certain of who they will take.

Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, San Francisco's decision is being protected with "extraordinary levels of secrecy" that only head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch know.



Since the top two picks have seemingly been locked in for weeks, all eyes have been on the 49ers after they made a trade with the Miami Dolphins on March 26 to acquire the No. 3 pick.

San Francisco gave up the No. 12 pick this year, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-rounder in 2023 to move up nine spots.

Immediately after the deal was made, speculation began about who the Niners were targeting. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday's episode of Get Up that they were "comfortable" taking Alabama's Mac Jones as soon as they finalized the trade.

Schefter added the 49ers continued to do homework on other quarterbacks, including Trey Lance, and the gap "has been narrowed considerably" leading up to the start of the draft.

Shanahan has a reputation as one of the best offensive coaches in the NFL. He helped transform Matt Ryan into the NFL MVP in 2016 when he was offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers went to the Super Bowl two years ago with Jimmy Garoppolo playing very well under center.

Given the steep price that the 49ers paid to presumably get a long-term answer at quarterback, the No. 3 pick is going to be the defining moment for Shanahan and Lynch with the organization.