NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Bracket Predictions and Teams to Watch

Peter Power/Associated Press

The quest to win the Stanley Cup will begin in May. And of the 16 playoff berths that are up for grabs, seven have already been clinched.

As of Tuesday, only teams from the Central and West Divisions had secured postseason spots: the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning in the former, and the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild from the latter.

The Toronto Maple Leafs joined that group Wednesday, clinching a berth with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto is in first place in the North Division and has a seven-point lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers.

As more teams prepare to secure postseason hockey, here are predictions for what the seedings will look like when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin, followed by a look at three top championship contenders to keep an eye on.