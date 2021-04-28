Buccaneers Rumors: TB Has Done 'Quite a Bit of Work' on QBs in 2021 Draft Class

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers may still have NFL legend Tom Brady at the helm, but don't be shocked if they look to draft a young quarterback to groom behind him at this year's draft.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Bucs have "done quite a bit of work on the quarterback class, and not just the back-end guys—so it's certainly possible that they could come out of the weekend with an heir to Brady."

