    Buccaneers Rumors: TB Has Done 'Quite a Bit of Work' on QBs in 2021 Draft Class

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    El tight end Rob Gronkowsk (izquierda) y el quarterback Tom Brady de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay celebran tras vencer 31-9 a los Chiefs de Kansas City en el Super Bowl 55, el domingo 7 de febrero de 2021, en Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers may still have NFL legend Tom Brady at the helm, but don't be shocked if they look to draft a young quarterback to groom behind him at this year's draft.

    According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Bucs have "done quite a bit of work on the quarterback class, and not just the back-end guys—so it's certainly possible that they could come out of the weekend with an heir to Brady."

