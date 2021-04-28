    Video: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Offers Man on the Street $100 to Guess His Name

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 29, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) heads to the locker room after stopping to sign autographs for fans following a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    John Munson/Associated Press

    Lamar Jackson is still not a wide receiver but he is out $100 after he challenged a pedestrian to guess his name.

    The interaction was caught on an Instagram story and retweeted by Jackson, who was happily playing along. 

    Jackson offered up a crisp C-note if the stranger could guess his name. After getting as far as guessing that Jackson played football—though incorrectly identifying him as a wideout—Jackson still decided to give him the money before revealing his identity. 

    Thankfully for the stranger, he didn't assume Jackson was a tailback, otherwise he'd be heading home with $100 fewer in his pocket. 

    Related

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater

      Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver for sixth-round draft pick

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick

      Broncos have received ‘significant interest’ in the No. 9 overall pick (ESPN)

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos Still Eyeing Draft QBs

      Teddy Bridgewater trade does not take Denver out of the first-round QB market (Schefter)

      Broncos Still Eyeing Draft QBs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Still Eyeing Draft QBs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Custom Draft Merch 🔥

      Get ready for Thursday night with exclusive merch of some of the top stars in this class 🛒

      Custom Draft Merch 🔥
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Custom Draft Merch 🔥

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP