Video: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Offers Man on the Street $100 to Guess His Name

John Munson/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson is still not a wide receiver but he is out $100 after he challenged a pedestrian to guess his name.

The interaction was caught on an Instagram story and retweeted by Jackson, who was happily playing along.

Jackson offered up a crisp C-note if the stranger could guess his name. After getting as far as guessing that Jackson played football—though incorrectly identifying him as a wideout—Jackson still decided to give him the money before revealing his identity.

Thankfully for the stranger, he didn't assume Jackson was a tailback, otherwise he'd be heading home with $100 fewer in his pocket.