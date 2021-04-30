    Tre'von Moehrig Drafted by Raiders: LV's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

    The Las Vegas Raiders added a playmaker to the back end of their defense Friday when they selected TCU safety Tre'von Moehrig with the No. 43 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. 

    Here is a look at how Moehrig fits into his new team's depth chart:

    DE: Clelin Ferrell, Matt Dickerson

    NT: Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins

    DT: Solomon Thomas, Niles Scott, Kendal Vickers

    DE: Maxx Cosby, Carl Nassib, Chris Smith, David Irving

    SLB: Yannick Ngakoue, Nicholas Morrow, Gerri Green

    MLB: Nick Kwiatkoski, Asmar Bilal 

    WLB: Cory Littleton, Tanner Muse, James Onwualu

    LCB: Trayvon Mullen, Isaiah Johnson, Kemah Siverand

    SS: Johnathan Abrams, Jeff Heath, Javin White

    FS: Tre'von Moehrig*, Karl Joseph, Dallin Leavitt

    RCB: Damon Arnette, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Rashaan Gaulden

    NB: Amik Robertson, Nevin Lawson

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

             

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some context as to why Moehrig slid in the draft:

    Moehrig broke through as an impressive playmaker during the 2019 season when he was named a first-team All-Big 12 performer by the league's coaches. He tallied 62 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

    He continued earning national recognition in 2020 as the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's best defensive back behind 47 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups.

    B/R NFL Scouting Department rated him as the 20th best player in the draft on its final big board. It also listed him as the best and most versatile safety.

    The versatility immediately stands out because Moehrig is much more than a safety who can deliver big hits. He can cover receivers downfield, which comes as no surprise since he was a cornerback as a high school recruit, all while possessing the ability to play as a center fielder who can make plays on the ball and prevent long completions and runs.

    "I thought he was better than both of our safeties when I studied him this summer off of 2019 tape," an NFC scout said, per NFL.com. "(TCU coach) Gary (Patterson) asks a lot of his safeties, so you know the kid is very football smart."

    According to Pro Football Focus, the Horned Frogs safety forced an incompletion on 25 percent of targets that went his way since 2018, which is the highest mark in the entire draft class.

    PFF also noted Moehrig's 28 plays on the ball since 2019 were five more than any other safety at Power Five schools.

    Between his versatility and ball-hawking skills, Moehrig figures to play a key role in Las Vegas' secondary as soon as his rookie season.

