Carmelo Anthony in Disbelief After P.J. Tucker Rocks Rare 'PRFC' Air Jordan 5 PEs

John Amis/Associated Press

P.J. Tucker got his own pair of Carmelo Anthony shoes so rare that it surprised even Anthony himself:

The "PRFC" Air Jordan 5 PE shoes were made for his NASL soccer team in Puerto Rico.

It appeared to be a challenge for Tucker, who tagged Anthony in his post about the shoes with the message "I told you bro" (via B/R Kicks).

Tucker's latest unique shoes came after the Milwaukee Bucks veteran came out with a pair of Tim Howard Air Jordan 6 PEs on Tuesday:

Tucker has been a valuable role player on the court in recent years, but the 35-year-old is elite when it comes to his shoe game.