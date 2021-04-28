    Carmelo Anthony in Disbelief After P.J. Tucker Rocks Rare 'PRFC' Air Jordan 5 PEs

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker reacts to a foul called on the Atlanta Hawks in the final moments of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. Houston won 122-115. (AP Photo/John Amis)
    John Amis/Associated Press

    P.J. Tucker got his own pair of Carmelo Anthony shoes so rare that it surprised even Anthony himself:

    The "PRFC" Air Jordan 5 PE shoes were made for his NASL soccer team in Puerto Rico. 

    It appeared to be a challenge for Tucker, who tagged Anthony in his post about the shoes with the message "I told you bro" (via B/R Kicks).

    Tucker's latest unique shoes came after the Milwaukee Bucks veteran came out with a pair of Tim Howard Air Jordan 6 PEs on Tuesday:

    Tucker has been a valuable role player on the court in recent years, but the 35-year-old is elite when it comes to his shoe game.

    Related

      Free Agents Who Need to Make Playoff Splash ☔️

      We pick five FAs with a lot at stake during the playoffs

      Free Agents Who Need to Make Playoff Splash ☔️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Free Agents Who Need to Make Playoff Splash ☔️

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Love: I F--kin' Rock with Cleveland

      Cavs star gives heartfelt apology after on-court outburst Monday

      Love: I F--kin' Rock with Cleveland
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Love: I F--kin' Rock with Cleveland

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Shaq Surprises Atlanta Business with $15K Donation

      Shaq Surprises Atlanta Business with $15K Donation
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Shaq Surprises Atlanta Business with $15K Donation

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      76ers Still Eyeing Kyle Lowry

      Philly plans to pursue the Raptors star this offseason via 'possible sign-and-trade' (The Athletic)

      76ers Still Eyeing Kyle Lowry
      NBA logo
      NBA

      76ers Still Eyeing Kyle Lowry

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report