Najee Harris, Mac Jones Dismiss Draft Concerns About DeVonta Smith's Weight

DeVonta Smith's weight has been a subject of intense scrutiny ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, but two of his Alabama teammates believe the discussion is a waste of time.

Speaking to Tyler R. Tynes of GQ, Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris called the narrative around the receiver's weight "bulls--t."

“He's lined up against everybody, all the top dudes, and is exposing them," said Harris. "The best defensive backs out there. He's one of the hardest players I've ever played with."

Quarterback Mac Jones told Tynes he never gave any thought to how much Smith weighed:

"Some people wanna talk and be rah-rah. But Smitty's kinda old school—like he's the man, but he's never gonna tell you. He's a total dog. I never even knew how much Smitty weighed. Even when we were at [camps] in high school, he was the skinniest guy out there but he was dicing people up. Catching balls on people's heads. The weight doesn't matter if you can do what he can do. And, yeah, it does piss me off."

Smith was the first wide receiver in 29 years to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020, but his size has led to some talk that he could slide in the first round Thursday.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Smith measured in at just over six feet tall and 166 pounds during an in-person medical check.

Numerous first-round wide receivers have been shorter than Smith and not weighed much more. For example, John Ross III was 5'11" and 188 pounds when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him No. 9 overall in 2017.

The St. Louis Rams drafted Tavon Austin eighth overall in 2013 after he measured in at 5'9" and 174 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has no concerns about Smith's ability to transition into the NFL. He ranks the Alabama star as the No. 3 overall prospect and says he's a "superb route runner with great hands who knows how to get open."

Neither Ross nor Austin came close to matching Smith's production in college. The 22-year-old posted 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019, and he led the nation with 117 receptions, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games to help the Crimson Tide win a national title last season.