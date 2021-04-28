Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Headline 2021 NFLPA Top Player Sales List

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's not enough for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady to best Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes on the gridiron; he also has to surpass him on the merchandise front as well.

The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released the list of its 50 highest-selling players, with Brady and Mahomes unsurprisingly sitting first and second, respectively. Here's the top 10:

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens,

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

8. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

10. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Mahomes overtook Brady in 2019 as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Beyond allowing him to collect a seventh Super Bowl ring, Brady's move to the Bucs was good for his and the NFL's bottom line, too. For the first time in two decades, all of that New England Patriots gear with the 43-year-old's name and likeness were out of date.

Brady's single-season jersey sales were record-breaking on Fanatics, per the NFLPA.

The same thing happened with LeBron James. During his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18, the NBA star had the second-highest selling jersey behind Stephen Curry. After having signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, James moved ahead of Curry on that list the following season.

According to the NFLPA, Alvin Kamara was the biggest riser between the preseason and end of the year. The New Orleans Saints running back went from No. 37 to No. 22 after finishing with 1,688 yards from scrimmage and a league-best 21 touchdowns.

DK Metcalf also wound up in 27th after going unranked in 2019. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver made his first Pro Bowl in 2020, catching 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.