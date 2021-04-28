Falcons Trade Rumors: ATL Hasn't Liked Offers for No. 4 Pick; Talks Continuing

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been engaged in trade talks regarding the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons have "not yet received an offer to their liking," but continue to hold talks.

Since the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are expected to take quarterbacks with the first three picks, there is a great deal of intrigue surrounding the Falcons at No. 4, as they could address any number of needs or trade out.

While Trevor Lawrence has been locked in as the Jaguars' top pick for months, the Jets can go in numerous directions with the No. 2 overall selection. New York's decision will likely come down to quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones.

Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase, offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Kyle Pitts are likely to hear their names come off the board early in Round 1.

For more NFL coverage, check out the B/R scouting department's Mock Draft 1.0 for where the top prospects rank ahead of the draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.