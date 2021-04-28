2021 NFL Free Agents: Updated List of Best Players Available Before NFL Draft

0 of 4

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

When NFL's free-agency period began in mid-March, there was a flurry of signings that took place, as there always is. It doesn't take long for the top names on the market to start flying off the board, either opting to return to their old teams or to commit to a new one.

But not every free agent signs within the first few days of free agency, or even the first few weeks. Some can wait months before inking a deal, whether that's by their own choice or because of a lack of interest from the league's 32 teams.

As the 2021 NFL draft approaches this week (it's set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday), much of the focus around the league will be on the wave of new talent that is set to be added to teams' rosters. However, once the draft is over, it could lead to more free-agent signings, as the 2021 season will be getting closer and teams will know what needs they still have to address before then.

Here's a look at the top free agents who still remain unsigned at this point in the offseason.