Dolphins Rumors: Jaylen Waddle Favored over Ja'Marr Chase with No. 6 Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins appear interested in getting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa some new toys on offense with the No. 6 overall pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

Jaylen Waddle may be their preferred wideout over Ja'Marr Chase.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Dolphins are more likely to select Waddle out of Alabama over LSU's Chase. B/R's own NFL Scouting Department ranks Waddle the No. 18 overall prospect in the draft and the No. 4 receiver behind DeVonta Smith, Rashod Bateman and Chase.

