    Kentucky Derby 2021 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 147th Race

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic, right, crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Tuesday's post draw for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby resulted in good news for betting favorite Essential Quality. The Brad H. Cox-trained colt, now a 2-1 favorite, drew the No. 14 gate—a favorable position situated between the middle and the outside of the track.

    Known Agenda, another favorite at 6-1, was not so fortunate. The winner of the Curlin Florida Derby drew the No. 1 gate, much to the dismay of trainer Todd Pletcher.

    "Obviously, it's not what we were hoping for," Pletcher said, per ESPN. "Of course, this is one of the things you can't control.

    As The Athletic recently pointed out, there has been a slight advantage to staying away from the interior in recent years.

    "In smaller field races, there’s an inside bias of being able to establish an inside position going into the first turn and have a shorter trip around the race track. But the Kentucky Derby has one of the biggest fields of the year with 20 horses, the inside horses can get compressed even more at the start and there seems to be a recent bias towards horses with an outside starting position. Since 2000, 11 of the 21 Kentucky Derby winners have broken from gate 13 or higher."

    This year, though, Churchill Downs has installed a new 20-spot gate in place of the previously separate 14- and six-spot gates. Hopefully for horses like Known Agenda and Like The King, inside positioning won't be as much of a hindrance in the race.

    Full positioning for the 20-horse lineup is as follows:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    2021 Kentucky Derby Gate Draw

    1. Known Agenda

    2. Like The King

    3. Brooklyn Strong

    4. Keepmeinmind

    5. Sainthood

    6. O Besos

    7. Mandaloun

    8. Medina Spirit

    9. Hot Rod Charlie

    10. Midnight Bourbon

    11. Dynamic One

    12. Helium

    13. Hidden Stash

    14. Essential Quality

    15. Rock Your World

    16. King Fury

    17. Highly Motivated

    18. Super Stock

    19. Soup and Sandwich

    20. Bourbonic

    Here's another look at the gate positioning, along with the early odds, per the Kentucky Derby:

    While a new gating system may make for a different race this year, the Kentucky Derby is largely back to business as usual. It will take place at its traditional place on the calendar—the first Saturday in May—and will once again feature fans in the stands.

    Capacity will be limited, but at least some sense of normalcy should return to Louisville this weekend.

    Wagering should be back in a big way as well. According to Penelope Miller of America's Best Racing, fans in attendance are encouraged to use the TwinSpires betting app, but tellers will be on site to take wagers.

    Per Miller, food and beverages will also be sold, and fans can bring in certain food items as long as track guidelines are met.

    For those watching from home, the 147th run of the Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live on NBC with steaming coverage on NBCSports.com.

    Pre-race coverage is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1, with undercard race coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

    Estimated post time for the Kentucky Derby is 7:01 p.m. ET. Complete race and visitor information can be found at KentuckyDerby.com.

    Related

      Kentucky Derby 2021 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 147th Race

      Kentucky Derby 2021 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 147th Race
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Kentucky Derby 2021 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 147th Race

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Kentucky Derby Entries 2021: Post Positions, Updated Odds for All Horses in the

      Kentucky Derby Entries 2021: Post Positions, Updated Odds for All Horses in the
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Kentucky Derby Entries 2021: Post Positions, Updated Odds for All Horses in the

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Kentucky Derby 2021 Horses: Odds and Post Positions for Contenders and Sleepers

      Kentucky Derby 2021 Horses: Odds and Post Positions for Contenders and Sleepers
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Kentucky Derby 2021 Horses: Odds and Post Positions for Contenders and Sleepers

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Kentucky Derby Post Positions: Updated Picks and Predictions After Draw

      Kentucky Derby Post Positions: Updated Picks and Predictions After Draw
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Kentucky Derby Post Positions: Updated Picks and Predictions After Draw

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report