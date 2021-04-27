Report: Trey Songz Won't Face Charges for Altercation with Police at Chiefs Game

Christopher Smith/Associated Press

R&B singer Trey Songz will not face criminal charges after having an altercation with police at the 2021 AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

Prosecutors told TMZ Sports that they are declining to press charges on Songz, who was arrested and removed from Arrowhead Stadium in January for not following COVID-19 protocols and failing to comply with the orders of police.

The physical altercation was captured on video by other fans in the stands. However, the video did not show how the confrontation began.

People could be heard on video saying the singer did not do anything wrong. He was not wearing a mask in the video.

Police said Songz and members of his party refused to comply with an ordinance that required fans to wear masks inside the stadium. According to the police report, Songz was combative with police and stadium security before being forcibly removed from the stadium. He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence as the reason they are not moving forward with the charges.