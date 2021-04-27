    Report: Trey Songz Won't Face Charges for Altercation with Police at Chiefs Game

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Trey Songz attends the Public School show as part of NYFW Fall/Winter 2017 at Milk Studios on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
    Christopher Smith/Associated Press

    R&B singer Trey Songz will not face criminal charges after having an altercation with police at the 2021 AFC Championship Game in Kansas City

    Prosecutors told TMZ Sports that they are declining to press charges on Songz, who was arrested and removed from Arrowhead Stadium in January for not following COVID-19 protocols and failing to comply with the orders of police.

    The physical altercation was captured on video by other fans in the stands. However, the video did not show how the confrontation began. 

    People could be heard on video saying the singer did not do anything wrong. He was not wearing a mask in the video. 

    Police said Songz and members of his party refused to comply with an ordinance that required fans to wear masks inside the stadium. According to the police report, Songz was combative with police and stadium security before being forcibly removed from the stadium. He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

    Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence as the reason they are not moving forward with the charges. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Baltimore to Pick Up Lamar's Option

      John Harbaugh 'guarantees' Ravens will exercise QB's 5th-year contract option (Rich Eisen Show)

      Baltimore to Pick Up Lamar's Option
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Baltimore to Pick Up Lamar's Option

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Arrowhead Pride’s consensus top 100 NFL Draft prospects

      Arrowhead Pride’s consensus top 100 NFL Draft prospects
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Arrowhead Pride’s consensus top 100 NFL Draft prospects

      John Dixon
      via Arrowhead Pride

      Trey Songz Off The Hook For Violent Altercation With Cops at Chiefs Game

      Trey Songz Off The Hook For Violent Altercation With Cops at Chiefs Game
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Trey Songz Off The Hook For Violent Altercation With Cops at Chiefs Game

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Remembering the night the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes

      Remembering the night the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Remembering the night the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes

      Tom Childs
      via Arrowhead Pride