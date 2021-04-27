Kentucky Derby Entries 2021: Post Positions, Updated Odds for All Horses in the

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Essential Quality remains the favorite for the 2021 Kentucky Derby following Tuesday's post draw. The Brad H. Cox-trained colt drew a favorable spot in the No. 14 gate and will look to carry momentum into Saturday's race.

Essential Quality is undefeated in five races, most recently winning the Blue Grass Stakes earlier this month.

Running next to Essential Quality will be another favorite, Rock Your World. The John H. Salder-trained Colts—fresh off a win in the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby and could set up an exciting two-horse race-within-the-race.

Full gate positions and updated odds are as follows.

2021 Kentucky Derby Positions and Post-Draw Odds

1. Known Agenda 6-1

2. Like The King 50-1

3. Brooklyn Strong 50-1

4. Keepmeinmind 50-1

5. Sainthood 50-1

6. O Besos 20-1

7. Mandaloun 15-1

8. Medina Spirit 15-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon 20-1

11. Dynamic One 20-1

12. Helium 50-1

13. Hidden Stash 50-1

14. Essential Quality 2-1

15. Rock Your World 5-1

16. King Fury 20-1

17. Highly Motivated 10-1

18. Super Stock 30-1

19. Soup and Sandwich 30-1

20. Bourbonic 30-1

*odds via Vegas Insider

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Latest Pre-Race Buzz

Now a 2-1 favorite, Essential Quality is drawing his fair share of betting action. According to Bill Finley of Thoroughbred Daily News, Gallery Furniture-owner Jim McIngvale plans to bet at least $2 million on Essential Quality to cover potential losses in his “Kentucky Derby Fave Wins, You Win” promotion.

"The favorite has won the Derby six out of the last seven times and if that happens this year the people who bought the mattresses will get 100% of their money back," McIngvle said, per Finley. "We have gotten a lot of response so far and expect a lot more response over the next five days."

McIngvale, you may remember, made a similar promotional gamble on this year's Super Bowl—betting $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5.

However, Essential Quality is not the only favorite drawing support ahead of the Derby. Known Agenda, with 6-1 odds, has the backing of celebrity handicapper Eddie Olczyk.

"If the Derby was tomorrow, I would be in the direction of Known Agenda," Olczyk said, per Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times. "He won the Florida Derby and seems to be coming into his own since he put blinkers on."

Bob Baffert, who trained last year's Derby-winner, Authentic, has a potential challenger in Medina Spirit. The second-place finisher in both the Santa Anita Derby and the San Felipe Stakes, Medina Spirit has an enviable spot near the middle of the pack.

However, Baffert doesn't appear particularly thrilled with his chances this year.

"I think he's a top 10. Usually, I come in here with a top 5," Baffert said, per Marcus Hersh of the Daily Racing Form. "Things are going to have to go his way if he's going to get there."

Todd Pletcher, who trains Known Agenda, appears equally dissatisfied with his favorite's chances out of the No. 1 gate.

"Obviously, it's not what we were hoping for," Pletcher said, per ESPN. "Of course, this is one of the things you can't control. With the new gate, we're hopeful that things will be better than they were in the past and the post won't be that bad."

The gate to which Pletcher referred is a new addition to the Derby this year. Instead of having a 14-slot gate with an additional six-slot gate on the outside, Churchill Downs has installed a single 20-slot gate.

It'll be interesting to see how the new gating system affects the start and whether inside positioning will still be a detriment at the onset.

Another first this year is the race being run without horses using the anti-bleeding drug Lasix. According to ESPN, the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby without using Lasix was Grindstone back in 1996.