NFL Exec: Javonte Williams Is 'Best' RB in NFL Draft over Najee Harris, Etienne

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

North Carolina's Javonte Williams is reportedly rising up draft boards, and one executive views him as the best running back in the 2021 class.

"I love Javonte Williams," an AFC executive told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. "I think he's the best back in the draft."

Williams is the third-ranked running back in the 2021 draft class on most boards, behind Alabama's Najee Harris and Clemson's Travis Etienne. Pelissero speculated that the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been linked to Harris, would be a "logical fit" if Williams winds up coming off the board in Round 1.

Williams rushed for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020, earning second-team AP All-American honors. He was behind Etienne in both All-American honors and the All-ACC team, with the Clemson product proving to be perhaps the best all-around back in the country.

It's unclear what NFL teams see in 5'10", 212-pound Williams that would have them rank him ahead of Harris or Etienne. Neither of the more productive collegiate backs lack NFL size, and Etienne posted a significantly better time in the 40-yard dash. While Harris' 4.57-second time was slightly slower than Williams' 4.55 time, he also has a significant size advantage and flashed more ability as a pass-catcher.

Draft evaluations are always eye-of-the-beholder endeavors, so all it takes is one team to like Williams more than the others. That said, it's still more likely that the consensus proves correct and at least one of Harris or Etienne goes earlier than Williams in Round 1.