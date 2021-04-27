Robert Griffin III Shows off New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Tattoo in Photo

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Robert Griffin III loves the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles so much he's had them permanently inked on his body.

The free-agent quarterback shared a massive TMNT tattoo that completes a sleeve on his left leg over the weekend.

Griffin's left leg already honored Goku and The Hulk. TMZ Sports reported Griffin underwent a nearly 12-hour procedure to add the TMNT to his leg Saturday before coming back for another five-hour session Sunday to add a Black Panther tattoo.