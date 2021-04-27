    Robert Griffin III Shows off New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Tattoo in Photo

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half during an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Robert Griffin III loves the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles so much he's had them permanently inked on his body. 

    The free-agent quarterback shared a massive TMNT tattoo that completes a sleeve on his left leg over the weekend.

    Griffin's left leg already honored Goku and The Hulk. TMZ Sports reported Griffin underwent a nearly 12-hour procedure to add the TMNT to his leg Saturday before coming back for another five-hour session Sunday to add a Black Panther tattoo.

