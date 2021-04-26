    Former Dolphins WR Chris Chambers Named Fort Lauderdale's 1st Football Coach

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 26, 2021

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Ted Ginn carries his and Chris Chambers' helments to the sidelines during the first day of football training camp in Davie, Fla. Saturday, July 28,2007. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
    J. Pat Carter/Associated Press

    Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Chambers is taking the leap into head coaching, making history in the process. 

    Chambers, who spent six years with the Dolphins from 2001-06 before concluding his NFL career with stints in San Diego and Kansas City, will be the inaugural football coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale, which will compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

    The school, which is fielding athletic teams for the first time, will compete in 14 sports. Chambers, a 2005 Pro Bowler, is the first to be hired since the leap to the NCCAA. There are 89 players committed to the school for the upcoming season, and he will turn his attention to building out his coaching staff and filling out the schedule with five more opponents. 

    "We want to put a really good coaching staff together, and I'm looking for guys who need an opportunity themselves," he said. "I'm not afraid to ask people for help. I feel comfortable being able to do that. To give athletes everything they need, strength and conditioning-wise, emotional and spiritually." 

