    Ex-Titans, Dolphins OT Isaiah Wilson Drops Rap EP 'Layup Lines'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 26, 2021

    FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson waits for his turn to run a drill during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans needed Wilson after left tackle Taylor Lewan tore an ACL and his replacement then had a season-ending injury. They suspended the No. 29 overall pick for a game, then finished the season on injured reserve/non-football injury list. The Titans traded him to Miami in March, and the Dolphins cut him too. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Former Titans and Dolphins offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson never got off the ground in the NFL—the first-round pick by Tennessee was cut by Miami days after he was traded to the team in March. 

    Now, he's turning his attention to a new career field. The Georgia product released a rap EP under the name GGBowzer. The release is titled "Layup Lines" and features six songs at a 16-minute run time. 

    Though Damian Lillard has perfected the art of playing professional sports and managing a music career, football alone seemed to be too much to handle for Wilson, so music could be his latest full-time pursuit. Though based on a first listen, it seems like Wilson was better at football. 

    Related

      49ers Draft Presser Recap 📝

      👀 No guarantee on Jimmy G's future 📱 Lynch: Social media not affecting decisions 🤔 Shanahan: We like 5 guys at No. 3

      49ers Draft Presser Recap 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      49ers Draft Presser Recap 📝

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      BAL 'Definitely' Targeting WR

      Ravens appear set on drafting a WR for Lamar with one of their two first-round picks (ESPN)

      BAL 'Definitely' Targeting WR
      NFL logo
      NFL

      BAL 'Definitely' Targeting WR

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Shanahan Wants Mac Jones

      49ers HC likes the Alabama QB at No. 3 but might 'acquiesce' to scouting department's choice of Trey Lance (ESPN)

      Shanahan Wants Mac Jones
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Shanahan Wants Mac Jones

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bold Predictions for the 2021 Draft 🔮

      Our @BR_Gridiron experts reveal their most shocking predictions for this week's draft

      Bold Predictions for the 2021 Draft 🔮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bold Predictions for the 2021 Draft 🔮

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report