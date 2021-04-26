Ex-Titans, Dolphins OT Isaiah Wilson Drops Rap EP 'Layup Lines'April 26, 2021
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
Former Titans and Dolphins offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson never got off the ground in the NFL—the first-round pick by Tennessee was cut by Miami days after he was traded to the team in March.
Now, he's turning his attention to a new career field. The Georgia product released a rap EP under the name GGBowzer. The release is titled "Layup Lines" and features six songs at a 16-minute run time.
Though Damian Lillard has perfected the art of playing professional sports and managing a music career, football alone seemed to be too much to handle for Wilson, so music could be his latest full-time pursuit. Though based on a first listen, it seems like Wilson was better at football.
