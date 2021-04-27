6 Greatest Rebound Seasons in NHL History

0 of 6

Bruce Bennett/Associated Press

Pity the poor Buffalo Sabres.

The Western New York-based franchise marked 50 years since its NHL arrival with one of the most woeful stretches in league history, going from mid-February to late March without a victory and essentially clinching that another Stanley Cup tournament will come and go without their participation.

Buffalo hasn't reached the playoffs in 10 straight seasons, tying a league record previously shared by the Florida Panthers (2001-11) and the Edmonton Oilers (2007-17).

But don't lose all hope quite yet.

NHL history is dotted with teams who've gone from the league's basement to the upper floors—if not the penthouse—in a single season thanks to prudent draft picks, timely trades and free-agent signings or just plain good fortune.

For example, the Oilers themselves traded history's greatest player, Wayne Gretzky, not long before the 1988-89 season and came back to hang a championship banner at the end of the subsequent 1989-90 campaign thanks in part to the haul they got from that deal.

With that as a high-profile precedent, the B/R hockey writing team got together to compile a list of the half-dozen greatest rebound seasons in NHL history. We looked at where the teams were, where they went and some of the storylines that made the standings spikes possible.

Take a look at our collection and drop a reaction or two of your own in the comments.