McShay: Sources Say Patriots More Likely to Trade Back Amid Justin Fields Rumors

There are a few teams that are unpredictable heading into NFL draft, which gets underway Thursday. The New England Patriots are one of them.

ESPN's Todd McShay is hearing that the Pats are more likely to move down to accumulate additional draft capital than trade into the top 10 to get one of the top remaining quarterbacks on the board, such as Justin Fields:

"Two separate sources within the league (not inside the Patriots organization) said New England is more likely to move back than up based on pre-draft conversations. So no, it doesn't sound like the Patriots are going up the board to get a QB. And like we all already know, moving back is more in line with what coach Bill Belichick likes to do on draft day."

