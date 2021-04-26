Najee Harris Rumors: RB Linked to Dolphins, Steelers Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins have reportedly expressed interest in Alabama running back Najee Harris ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Harris could be a target for both teams in the latter half of Round 1. The Dolphins have picks Nos. 6 and 18, and the Steelers are at No. 24.

Harris is considered the consensus top running back in this class after winning the 2020 Doak Walker Award. The 6'2", 230-pound bruiser rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns last season while adding 425 yards and four touchdowns on 43 receptions.

While Alabama running backs have not always produced at elite levels after leaving Tuscaloosa, most have had some level of success. Trent Richardson is often pointed at as the biggest sign of failure, but the program has produced four running backs (Mark Ingram, Eddie Lacy, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs) in the last decade who have gone on to make the Pro Bowl, even if Lacy only had two good seasons.

The Steelers have a void at running back after allowing James Conner to leave for Arizona in free agency. They drafted Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. the last two years, but neither has shown much aptitude for being an every-down back. With Pittsburgh trying to make one last playoff run in what's expected to be Ben Roethlisberger's final season, adding a legitimate three-down option could be the difference in January.

The Dolphins have accumulated a war chest of picks through smart trading in recent seasons and could view Harris as a potential weapon around Tua Tagovailoa. Miami was on the precipice of playoff contention last season but could not find consistency on the ground, thanks in large part because of injuries.

Harris has been exceptionally healthy and productive throughout his college career.