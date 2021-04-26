Bills' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2021 NFL draft looking to take the proverbial next step. They drafted quarterback Josh Allen in 2018, made the postseason in 2019 and advanced to the AFC Championship Game in 2020. Ideally, a successful draft will help Buffalo reach the Super Bowl in 2021.

The drawback to making the conference title game is that Buffalo won't be picking highly in the early rounds. Currently, the Bills hold the 30th, 61st and 94th overall picks on Days 1 and 2. This means targeting some of the draft's biggest names—such as Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts and Micah Parsons—probably isn't possible.

However, this doesn't mean the Bills cannot have a successful draft. They'll just need to target players who perhaps haven't been receiving as much predraft buzz. We'll examine three prime targets for Buffalo here.