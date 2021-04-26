Ravens' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens head into the 2021 NFL draft with as many needs as they have had in the past few years. They still don't have a legitimate No. 1 receiver, they lost pass-rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon in free agency and they need replace a Pro Bowl offensive tackle.

The Ravens recently sent Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade that netted Baltimore the 31st overall pick. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are hoping to sign offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva after the draft, but that is not yet a done deal.

This means that the Ravens have some significant holes to fill over draft weekend. However, they do now own the 27th and 31st picks in the first round.

Here, we'll examine three of the best potential targets for Baltimore in those spots.