Kevin Durant Eyeing Ownership Stake in NBA Team, Says Manager Rich Kleiman

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Like LeBron James, Kevin Durant sees himself in the owner's box of an NBA team someday.

"We definitely have always been interested clearly in being involved in team sports, and learning the ownership business and being able to at one point have Kevin, and this organization, own and operate an NBA team," Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "The thought is so far down the line, not only because Kevin's still playing, but the amount of money to get into it is a different level of money."

As Kleiman correctly notes, Durant is a far way away from having the funds available to be a majority owner of an NBA team.

The Memphis Grizzlies, Forbes' least valuable NBA team, are valued at $1.3 billion. Durant has made $264.2 million in salary in his career. While he's made several-million dollars more in endorsements, the number needed to reach an NBA ownership level of riches is not likely attainable on an NBA salary and endorsements alone.

If Durant wants to become a majority owner in the NBA, it will likely come from the windfall from his financial investments and expansion into multimedia. Durant has stood out as one of the most tech-savvy NBA players and has made several successful investments, including in Coinbase, Postmates and Whoop.

Michael Jordan is the only former NBA player with a majority stake in an NBA franchise.