    Kevin Durant Eyeing Ownership Stake in NBA Team, Says Manager Rich Kleiman

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, April 16, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 130-115. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    Like LeBron James, Kevin Durant sees himself in the owner's box of an NBA team someday.

    "We definitely have always been interested clearly in being involved in team sports, and learning the ownership business and being able to at one point have Kevin, and this organization, own and operate an NBA team," Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "The thought is so far down the line, not only because Kevin's still playing, but the amount of money to get into it is a different level of money."

    As Kleiman correctly notes, Durant is a far way away from having the funds available to be a majority owner of an NBA team.

    The Memphis Grizzlies, Forbes' least valuable NBA team, are valued at $1.3 billion. Durant has made $264.2 million in salary in his career. While he's made several-million dollars more in endorsements, the number needed to reach an NBA ownership level of riches is not likely attainable on an NBA salary and endorsements alone.

    If Durant wants to become a majority owner in the NBA, it will likely come from the windfall from his financial investments and expansion into multimedia. Durant has stood out as one of the most tech-savvy NBA players and has made several successful investments, including in Coinbase, Postmates and Whoop.

    Michael Jordan is the only former NBA player with a majority stake in an NBA franchise.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      KD Plans to Returns Today

      Kevin Durant (left leg contusion) will take the court against Phoenix after missing three games (Woj)

      KD Plans to Returns Today
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Plans to Returns Today

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Clifford Won’t Coach vs. Indy

      Magic HC is out tonight and could miss multiple games until he clears health and safety protocols (Woj)

      Clifford Won’t Coach vs. Indy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Clifford Won’t Coach vs. Indy

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Each Playoff Team's Weakest Link 😬

      The player in each squad's starting lineup that could hold the rest back

      Each Playoff Team's Weakest Link 😬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Each Playoff Team's Weakest Link 😬

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: LeBron Could Return Next Week

      Lakers star may return to the lineup as early as next week after missing over a month with high ankle sprain (Woj)

      Report: LeBron Could Return Next Week
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: LeBron Could Return Next Week

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report