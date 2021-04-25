The 5 Most Important Storylines to Watch Ahead of the 2021 NHL Playoffs

2 of 5

Mike Carlson/Associated Press

The divisions were realigned for the 2021 season for teams to cut down on travel. Sometimes it worked well, such as when teams faced off four or five times in a row and it felt like the postseason. Other times, the series felt stale.

The Central Division wasn't supposed to feel like a bloodbath each night. That honor was supposed to be reserved for the East Division, but the Buffalo Sabres have been a disaster, and the upstart New Jersey Devils never quite got started. So the Central is where the drama lies as we head into the final few weeks of the regular season.

The Chicago Blackhawks weren't supposed to do much damage, especially after captain Jonathan Toews was ruled out for the season with an undisclosed medical condition, but the Hawks have stayed in the mix for the fourth playoff spot, competing with the Nashville Predators.

The Florida Panthers might be the team that screwed up the standings, as they made the Central Division a much more exciting division race to follow this year. Florida lost its best player, defenseman Aaron Ekblad, to a gruesome leg injury at the end of March, yet the Panthers are still in second place in the division with 67 points and are probably a lock for the playoffs.

No one could have expected this Florida-based team would be better than the one that won the Stanley Cup last fall. Tampa Bay sports fans have had a fun year between the Rays, Buccaneers and Lightning, but it's the team on the eastern side of the state ahead in the standings.

Then there are the Columbus Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine seems to be a square peg in a round hole with that team, and one has to wonder how long John Tortorella will be in Ohio.

The Stars and Blackhawks have a shot at making the postseason, but they won't have it easy in a division that has proved to be much more interesting than many anticipated.