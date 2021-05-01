Antonio Nunn NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons WR

Steve Luciano/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 204



POSITIVES

— Above-average bulk for the WR position.

— Above-average route-runner with flashes of twitchy breaks. Maintains friendliness to the QB on in-breakers. Flashes some varied releases vs. press and winning with strength, balance and footwork.

— Shows good play strength throughout his game. Will attempt to bury defenders when he has the ball in his hands.

— Plays with a competitive streak. Gets after DBs in the run game and takes every rep seriously. Attacks the ball in the air and fights to win every 50-50 ball. Into the game and you can see him lining up his teammates.

— Offense didn't throw much and wasn't conducive to WR stats. Majored in their receiving game production.

NEGATIVES

— Was not asked to run a large assortment of routes and still needs to add nuance.

— Not a overly dominant athlete and doesn't consistently create yards after the catch.

— Average height and length.

— Older prospect who will turn 25 as a rookie.

2020 STATISTICS

7 G, 37 rec., 584 yards, 15.8 avg., 2 TD

OVERALL

While Antonio Nunn didn't put up eye-popping numbers at first glance, watching Buffalo's run-first offense shows a player who maximized the limited opportunities that were given to him. Nunn brings toughness and competitiveness with his game. He loves to block and likes to find little games he can play against whichever CB is guarding him, feigning releases before popping the backpedaling CB in the chest.

His competitiveness shows up with the way he encourages teammates, and he shows a high football IQ with his situational awareness. He already flashes different ways to win at the line of scrimmage vs. press, varying up his tempo and using his good balance and play strength to consistently win.

Nunn is an above-average route-runner who will need to keep working on the details and adding to his route tree, but his competitive nature hints at a work ethic that might allow for growth. Nunn's strength also shows up with how he attacks 50-50 throws, attempting to snatch throws and showing natural hands.

Overall, Nunn's size, athleticism and toughness will make him a candidate to be a special teams favorite early on, but Nunn has more than enough athletic traits and skills to be a contributing inside and out backup with a small chance for more.

GRADE: 6.9/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 173/300

POSITION RANK: WR29

PRO COMPARISON: Parris Campbell

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice