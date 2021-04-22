Video: Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Eagles on 1st Hole of Veritex Bank Championship

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Retirement appears to be working wonders for Tony Romo's golf game.

The Dallas Cowboys legend carded an eagle with this chip shot on his first hole at the Veritex Bank Championship on Thursday:

Romo received a sponsor exemption to play in this weekend's event on the Korn Ferry Tour. This marks his first appearance in a professional tournament since the Price Cutter Charity Championship in July. The four-time Pro Bowler had to withdraw after four holes due to a wrist injury.

"It's been three or four years now for me going out and attacking each day," Romo told reporters leading up to the Veritex Bank Championship. "I'm starting to see all the hard work starting to pay off."

While Romo still had 17 holes to play before knowing his entire round would look, his great start is an indication that the hard work he put in to his game could make him a quality player in professional events.