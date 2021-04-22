Tony Romo Struggles En Route to 1st-Round 77 at 2021 Veritex Bank Championship

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Tony Romo had a day to forget in the Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

As he made the walk back to the clubhouse, Romo was tied for last place (155th) after carding a six-over 77.

While known largely for his exploits on the gridiron and inside the broadcast booth, Romo has made four PGA Tour starts. He was scheduled to compete in the Price Cutter Charity Championship last July but withdrew due to a "wrist issue."

The Korn Ferry Tour announced in March the four-time Pro Bowler had received a sponsor's invite to Arlington.

Romo got his round off to a great start, chipping out for an eagle on No. 10:

Unfortunately for the former Dallas Cowboys star, that wasn't a sign of things to come. He double-bogeyed No. 13 and triple-bogeyed No. 17. A pair of birdies helped mitigate the damage and put him at one over as he made the turn.

However, things didn't improve on the back nine. He double-bogeyed the third hole before three straight bogeys.

A par on No. 7 brought the run to an end before a bogey on No. 8 knocked him back even further. A birdie on No. 9 came too late to make much of a difference.

Romo will get his second round underway at 3:15 p.m. ET on Friday from the No. 1 tee. Considering the hole he has dug for himself, it might take a Herculean effort just to continue playing through the weekend.

The 41-year-old was unable to make the cut in his previous four tries in the PGA Tour. Based on his first round, it looks like the streak will extend to five.

Still, Romo can fall back on his CBS Sports gig, which pays him a reported $17 million annually.