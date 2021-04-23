UFC 261: Complete Gambler's Guide

0 of 4

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

What: UFC 261

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

When: April 24

How to Watch: ESPN+

What's At Stake: Nothing like a little spring break time in Florida.

The UFC heads a few thousand miles from its home base at Apex in Las Vegas for its first crowd-friendly show on domestic soil since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down last year.

And wow, what a card to welcome back fans and bettors.

No fewer than three title fights crowd the bill for UFC 261 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, including a second defense by welterweight king Kamaru Usman against one of the highest-profile fighters on the roster, Miami-based lightning rod Jorge Masvidal.

The two met last summer on Fight Island when Masvidal arrived on short notice to fill in for Gilbert Burns. Usman earned a unanimous-decision win that most considered a shutout, though Gamebred immediately contended the outcome would have been different had he had full preparation.

He gets it this time yet still arrives as a significant underdog, according to the number-crunchers at DraftKings, where the champ is a -435 favorite (bet $435 to win $100) to retain his belt. Masvidal, meanwhile, would return $320 for a $100 investment should he spring the upset.

Elsewhere on the card, it's two of the promotion's premier women in defense of their statuses.

Strawweight champ Zhang Weili risks her title against No. 1 contender and former belt-holder Rose Namajunas, while flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko—ranked second on the women's pound-for-pound list to Amanda Nunes—puts her strap on the line against another ex-champ, Jessica Andrade.

The tasty menu prompted us to assess where the smartest money ought to be spent and the spots where prudent speculation could yield high-end accumulation. Click through to get a look at our thoughts, and feel free to let us know if the cash is flowing in the B/R Betting community section.