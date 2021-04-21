    Mobile Sports Betting to Be Legal in NY; Fully Functional by 2022 Super Bowl

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    People line up to make sports bets at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City NJ on Friday March 19, 2021, the first full day of the NCAA March Madness tournament. Last year, it was March sadness as the NCAA college basketball tournament got canceled days before it was supposed to start, due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
    Wayne Parry/Associated Press

    Mobile sports betting will be legal in New York after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Wednesday, per Darren Rovell of Action Network. 

    State Senator Joe Addabbo said he expects the first wagers to be placed by the end of 2021.

    Lawmakers in the state had passed a bill legalizing mobile sports betting earlier this month.

    New York had been among the growing number of states to legalize in-person sports betting, with the first bets coming in July 2019.

    There could be even more money through mobile betting, however, especially with regard to the Super Bowl.

    According to David Purdum of ESPN, Illinois took $45.6 million in bets for February's Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, 94 percent of which were placed online. New York also has a chance to cut into the $117.4 million in Super Bowl bets that New Jersey sportsbooks accounted for.

    Addabbo, a driving force behind New York's plans to legalize mobile betting, is hoping for a complete rollout by next year's Super Bowl.

    "You don't want to miss out on another Super Bowl. I think this would be a good benchmark for New York to see how we're doing," Addabbo told Robert Linnehan of ESNY.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict

      LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and more react to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd 📲

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Full List of Rule Changes for 2021 ⬇️

      Full List of Rule Changes for 2021 ⬇️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Full List of Rule Changes for 2021 ⬇️

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL to Release Schedule May 12

      Mark your calendars for the reveal of the NFL's 2021 regular-season schedule 🗓️

      NFL to Release Schedule May 12
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Release Schedule May 12

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Players Join Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform After Chauvin Verdict

      NFL Players Join Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform After Chauvin Verdict
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Players Join Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform After Chauvin Verdict

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report