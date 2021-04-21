Mobile Sports Betting to Be Legal in NY; Fully Functional by 2022 Super Bowl

Wayne Parry/Associated Press

Mobile sports betting will be legal in New York after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Wednesday, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.

State Senator Joe Addabbo said he expects the first wagers to be placed by the end of 2021.

Lawmakers in the state had passed a bill legalizing mobile sports betting earlier this month.

New York had been among the growing number of states to legalize in-person sports betting, with the first bets coming in July 2019.

There could be even more money through mobile betting, however, especially with regard to the Super Bowl.

According to David Purdum of ESPN, Illinois took $45.6 million in bets for February's Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, 94 percent of which were placed online. New York also has a chance to cut into the $117.4 million in Super Bowl bets that New Jersey sportsbooks accounted for.

Addabbo, a driving force behind New York's plans to legalize mobile betting, is hoping for a complete rollout by next year's Super Bowl.

"You don't want to miss out on another Super Bowl. I think this would be a good benchmark for New York to see how we're doing," Addabbo told Robert Linnehan of ESNY.