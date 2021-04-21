Aaron Rodgers Leads 'Jeopardy!' to 14% Ratings Spike in 1st Week as Guest Host

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers' acclaimed run as guest host of Jeopardy! led the television game show to a spike in ratings.

Per TV News Check, the syndicated quiz show saw a 14 percent increase in viewership during Rodgers' first week from April 5-9 compared to the week before his episodes aired.

In total, Rodgers' episodes over the course of his first week in the host chair averaged a 5.6 live-plus-same-day national rating.

The three-time NFL MVP had a two-week run as Jeopardy! host from April 5-16. He previously appeared on the show as a player in 2015, beating out astronaut Mark Kelly and Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank to win $50,000 for charity.

In an interview with Claire McNear of The Ringer, Rodgers said he was approached by Jeopardy! producers about guest-hosting, but he added his camp "definitely put some feelers out as well."

Rodgers said in the same interview that he's "not shy at all about saying I want the job" on a permanent basis. He noted the show only films 46 days every year, so he wouldn't need to give up his day job as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers to do it if that became a possibility.

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in November at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer. Producers have been using guest hosts to keep the show going as they continue to explore options for a permanent replacement.