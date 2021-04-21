Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's Wife, Joins Michael Jordan as DraftKings Exec

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen was named a special adviser to DraftKings' board of directors Wednesday, according to ESPN's David Payne Purdum.

Purdum noted that Bundchen will serve in a role similar to Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan and Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. for DraftKings.

DraftKings co-founder, CEO and chairman Jason Robins said the following about the company's decision to bring in Bundchen to advise on matters of environmental, social and governance initiatives:

"Gisele Bundchen is a global icon who has utilized the platform she established in modeling, fashion, and entertainment, to lead and advocate for vital environmental and social causes. I believe that the strategic counsel and unique global perspective that Gisele brings to me and the board will be indispensable and, as evidenced by our Earth Day campaign, her impact will be immediate and far-reaching."

It was also noted in the press release that DraftKings is launching an Earth Day DFS contest intended to kick-start the process of reaching the goal of planting 1 million trees.

Bundchen was chosen to help with the project in part because she launched the Viva a Vida initiative, which funded the planting of more than 260,000 trees in her native Brazil.

Bundchen's connection to sports is a significant one, as she is married to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady and Bundchen began dating in 2006 before marrying in 2009, and they have been together for four of Brady's seven Super Bowl wins.

The most recent came this past season when he led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl victory since 2002 in his first campaign as a member of a team other than the Patriots after spending the first two decades of his career in New England.

Brady was also named Super Bowl LV MVP in Tampa's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, giving him his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.