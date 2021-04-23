The Most Underrated Players in the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Identifying underrated NFL draft prospects is harder than ever in 2021.

The 24/7, 365 coverage of the draft as an event with mass appeal to all 32 fanbases, surge in film availability and rise of advanced metrics combine to leave no stone unturned.

Still, superb depth at certain positions (e.g., wideout), the level-of-competition factor, injuries and COVID-19-related drawbacks (e.g., opt-outs, no scouting combine) mean it's still possible to find prospects that are underrated enough to classify as sleepers.

Based on The Draft Network's big board and a mock draft here and there, the following players sit in underrated territory and the franchise that selects them can expect better production than the slot projects.