5 Bold Predictions for the Rest of the NHL Season

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL season is nearing a close. The fact that the NHL staged a season this year after labor disagreements and the COVID-19 pandemic is a victory itself. All parties involved pulled off a season unlike any we've ever seen.

The divisions realigned temporarily and teams played a division-only schedule in an attempt to cut back on travel. However, there were still coronavirus outbreaks and teams endured long shutdowns and schedule changes. The Las Vegas Golden Knights were coached by their own general manager, Kelly McCrimmon, at one point and the New York Rangers called up the coaching staff of their American Hockey League affiliate when COVID-19 exposures forced the staff to quarantine.

These teams are sick of each other. The Rangers and the New Jersey Devils played four straight games against each other last week. It would have been a fun rivalry series any other year, but with limited fans in the stands and the teams' standings in the East Division, it didn't feel as heightened as those rivalry series usually do.

But the Stanley Cup Playoffs bring a heightened intensity no matter the situation. As teams gear up for the stretch run and jostle for postseason positioning, the intensity will pick up. Anything can happen over the final month of regular-season play, so here are five predictions for the rest of the season.