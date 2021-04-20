Adrian Peterson Wants Contract with Team 'Built to Go and Chase a Championship'

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Free-agent NFL running back Adrian Peterson told Kirk Morrison and Bruce Murray on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's looking to go to a championship-contending team for his 15th NFL season.

"I'm looking for a team that's built to go and chase a championship. That's my ultimate goal. And I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that. A team with a good quarterback, a good defense and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. So, for me to be able to get into that type of situation would be perfect."

Peterson, who began his career in 2007, has played for the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions. He spent the last season with the Lions, amassing 705 total yards and seven touchdowns. Specifically, Peterson had 156 carries for 604 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and 12 catches for 101 yards for Detroit.



As Murray noted, Peterson pretty much has everything possible on his decorated resume except for a Super Bowl ring. The running back noted that's one of the main goals keeping him going but also spoke about his "love of the game" as well in regards to why he wants to return.

"The love of the game. Like, that's really the main thing that's driving me. On top of wanting to win the championship, but the love for the game. How many 36-year-old guys can say that they're playing in the NFL, and are able to do it at a high level? So that's my whole mindset. It's like, I want to look back and say, 'You know what, not only did I play because I loved the game and was chasing a championship, but I was able to do it. I was physically able to go out there and perform at a high level.' So when I'm done, I'll be able to look back and say, 'You know what? I put my best foot forward, and I ended on my terms.'"

Second-year running back D'Andre Swift wants Peterson back in Detroit, per a conversation he had with Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports in February.

"I definitely want him back," Swift said. The issue is that the Lions finished 5-11 last season and are amid a significant rebuild under a new administration led by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions likely won't be contending for a Super Bowl, meaning Peterson would have to look elsewhere if he's hoping to sign with a championship contender.

With the NFL draft approaching on Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1, numerous rookie running backs are guaranteed to find new professional homes.

Perhaps Peterson will find a new spot after the 32 NFL rosters take better shape after the draft, but for now, the seven-time Pro Bowler is still looking for the next place to play.