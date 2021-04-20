    Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes React to Video of Salvador Perez in Bucs QB's Jersey

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    A clip of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez in a Tom Brady jersey stirred a back-and-forth on Twitter between Brady and Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday.

    Perez, who has spent his entire 11-year MLB career in Kansas City, wore a Buccaneers jersey to batting practice Monday after he lost a Super Bowl LV bet with Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips:

    Despite wearing the Brady jersey, Perez showed his support for the Chiefs quarterback, saying, "Patrick Mahomes the best."

    Meanwhile, Brady and Mahomes responded on Twitter with a challenge of who will really end up with the best career:

    Brady certainly has as good of a resume as anyone who has ever played the game, with seven Super Bowl titles—including the 31-9 victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV—three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections. Mahomes is off to a good start with one Super Bowl title and one MVP award in his first three seasons as QB1, but he has a long way to go to catch his counterpart.

          

