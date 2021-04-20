Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes React to Video of Salvador Perez in Bucs QB's Jersey

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

A clip of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez in a Tom Brady jersey stirred a back-and-forth on Twitter between Brady and Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday.

Perez, who has spent his entire 11-year MLB career in Kansas City, wore a Buccaneers jersey to batting practice Monday after he lost a Super Bowl LV bet with Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips:

Despite wearing the Brady jersey, Perez showed his support for the Chiefs quarterback, saying, "Patrick Mahomes the best."



Meanwhile, Brady and Mahomes responded on Twitter with a challenge of who will really end up with the best career:

Brady certainly has as good of a resume as anyone who has ever played the game, with seven Super Bowl titles—including the 31-9 victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV—three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections. Mahomes is off to a good start with one Super Bowl title and one MVP award in his first three seasons as QB1, but he has a long way to go to catch his counterpart.