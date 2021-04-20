    Packers' Aaron Rodgers Co-Founds Online Sports Database Website

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    En foto del domingo 24 de enero del 2021, el quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Aaron Rodgers camina para salir del terreno de juego tras perder ante los Buccaneers en el duelo por el campeonato de la NFC. El martes 26 de enero del 2021 el quarterback aclara sus comentarios tras el partido, en una intervención en radio asegura que su futuro no depende completamente de él, pero que no habría motivo por el que no regresaría. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor/producer Ryan Rottman announced the launch of the Online Sports Database, a website that seeks to serve as an IMDB-like service to provide information about athletes. 

    "For the past 16 years as an actor and producer, I've utilized IMDb not only as a business card for myself but as a research tool to find other actors, producers and contact info to agents, managers and publicists," Rottman told Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing. "It occurred to me there was nothing like IMDB for the sports world. There isn't one contained place you can find out everything there is to know about athletes and teams. There isn't a place that highlights athletes away from their place of work. I had to navigate through 15 different sites to get in-depth info on my favorite players."

    The OSDB website, which launched Tuesday, provides information like contract details, charitable endeavors, endorsements and stats. A subscription tier that includes agent and management details will be launched at a later date.

    Athletes from the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball are available at launch, with the NHL, professional soccer leagues, UFC, WNBA, PGA, LPGA, cricket and esports coming later as the website grows. The site plans on running editorial content as well. According to Rottman, Rodgers believes athletes' endeavors away from their field of play often do not receive enough attention.

    "The plan is to collaborate with the athletes and showcase them in a different light," Rottman said. "Collaboration is key. We want to be an outlet for them to be themselves and show who they are without a helmet or a uniform on. If an athlete has a new charitable initiative their launching or a new partnership with a brand or even if they want to showcase their talents in the kitchen, we want to be that outlet for them."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The OSDB raised $2.5 million in funding ahead of the launch. 

    Related

      Rodgers Co-Founds Online Sports Database Website

      Rodgers Co-Founds Online Sports Database Website
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers Co-Founds Online Sports Database Website

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers 7-Round Mock

      Packers 7-Round Mock
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Packers 7-Round Mock

      Zone Coverage
      via Zone Coverage

      Giants Open to Trading Out

      NYG has considered trading back from No. 11 pick, would be Dave Gettleman's first trade down in the 1st round (Rapoport)

      Giants Open to Trading Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Giants Open to Trading Out

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Can Kyle Pitts Be Atlanta's Julio Replacement?

      @SOBO55 makes his case for the Falcons to draft the next face of the franchise if they can't get the QB they want 📲

      Can Kyle Pitts Be Atlanta's Julio Replacement?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Can Kyle Pitts Be Atlanta's Julio Replacement?

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report