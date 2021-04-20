Bucs Sign Tom Brady's Backup QB Ryan Griffin to New Contract

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they've re-signed backup quarterback Ryan Griffin ahead of the 2021 season. Terms of the agreement weren't immediately released.

Griffin joins reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks on the Bucs roster heading into the 2021 NFL draft, which kicks off April 29.

The 31-year-old Tulane product originally joined Tampa's roster in 2015 after two years with the New Orleans Saints, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Griffin has only made two regular-season appearances (both in 2019) during his eight-year career. He completed two of his four throws for 18 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Although he's made a limited on-field impact, he's on the verge of making Buccaneers history, per Greg Auman of The Athletic:

Griffin also made headlines in February when he helped stabilize Brady, who later joked he drank a little too much avocado tequila, as he returned to land after the Bucs' championship boat parade:

If the front office doesn't sign another veteran reserve, Griffin will have the inside track to serve as the seven-time Super Bowl champion's chief backup in 2021.

That said, don't be surprised if the Bucs use a middle-round pick on a quarterback in the draft.

Although Brady hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at age 43 (44 in August), Tampa can let a developmental quarterback learn behind one of the greatest signal-callers in history. And if the three-time NFL MVP sticks around for the long haul, they could always make a Jimmy Garoppolo-esque trade.

Griffin and the rookie would also be in line for ample snaps during the offseason and training camp as Brady recovers from offseason knee surgery. He should be ready to roll well before Week 1.