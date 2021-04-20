NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Conference Standings, Seeds and Predictions

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

There's no team in the NHL hotter than the Vegas Golden Knights at the moment. They've won seven games in a row and have ascended to the top of the West Division standings.

When the Stanley Cup playoffs arrive, they are sure to again be among the top contenders to win it all. And perhaps after falling short the past few years, they'll manage to win the first championship in franchise history.

However, the Golden Knights will have to take down some strong competition in order for that to happen.

The end of the 2020-21 regular season is getting nearer, and some close battles for playoff berths are taking place. While Vegas is well on its way to reaching the postseason, other teams will be playing critical games down the stretch to try to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Here's a look at the current NHL standings, along with several predictions for how things will unfold.