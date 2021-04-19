Andy Reid on Son Britt's Crash: 'My Heart Goes out to Those That Are Involved'

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented publicly for the first time since prosecutors charged his son Britt Reid for his role in a February car crash that left a young girl with a traumatic brain injury.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to everybody involved," Reid told reporters Monday. "Because of the legal situation, I can't talk about it now, but just from a humane standpoint, my heart goes out to those that are involved with it."

On April 12, Britt Reid, a former assistant coach for the Chiefs, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, which could carry a prison sentence of up to seven years if he's convicted.

Prosecutors said the younger Reid had a blood alcohol concentration of .113 around two hours after the crash. Because the accident occurred near the Chiefs' team facility and since Reid was traveling in the opposite direction, questions have arisen as to where Reid might have consumed alcohol and whether anybody from the Chiefs was aware of his impaired nature before he got behind the wheel.

Addressing the matter during Monday's media call, Andy Reid said there are team and NFL policies regarding alcohol inside the facility but that he "can’t go into all of that."

Police said Britt Reid's truck reached 83.9 mph—nearly 20 mph above the speed limit—seconds before it struck two vehicles that were stopped along the side of the roadway on Feb. 4. Two children were injured in the crash, including Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractured skull and brain contusions.

Per USA Today's Tom Schad, Tom Porto, an attorney representing Young's family, said the five-year-old "still cannot walk or talk and depends on a feeding tube for basic nutrition" because of the crash.

Reid was an outside linebackers coach for the Chiefs but is no longer employed by the team after his contract expired upon the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season.