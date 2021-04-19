Vikings Players Say They Will Skip Team's Voluntary Offseason Workouts

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The players of the Minnesota Vikings became the latest group to say most of them would be bypassing voluntary offseason workouts.

In a statement released on behalf of those players by the NFL Players Association, they noted that "many of us have decided to exercise our right to not attend in-person, voluntary workouts." The Minnesota players added that "we understand that some players will go into the facility for different reasons, but feel strongly, as a unit, about putting our health and safety first."

