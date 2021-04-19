    Vikings Players Say They Will Skip Team's Voluntary Offseason Workouts

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021
    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and teammates react after Cousins' touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    The players of the Minnesota Vikings became the latest group to say most of them would be bypassing voluntary offseason workouts. 

    In a statement released on behalf of those players by the NFL Players Association, they noted that "many of us have decided to exercise our right to not attend in-person, voluntary workouts." The Minnesota players added that "we understand that some players will go into the facility for different reasons, but feel strongly, as a unit, about putting our health and safety first."

                    

