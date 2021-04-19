    Scottie Pippen Announces Death of Son Antron at Age 33

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    FILE - In this March 13, 2015, file photo, former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities in rural Arkansas are investigating the theft of more than $50,000 worth of equipment from a farm in Hamburg, Ark., owned by Pippen. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen announced on Monday that his son, Antron, died at the age of 33. 

    Pippen released the following statement on Twitter:

    Antron Pippen played college basketball at both Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College. He also played for the World Basketball Association's Upstate Heat in 2013. In his statement, Pippen said he believed that Antron would have reached the NBA if he hadn't had chronic asthma.

    "He's a late bloomer like me," Scottie Pippen told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2006 regarding Antron's basketball game (h/t the Chicago Sun-Times). "He's probably better than I was as a high school player."

    Antron Pippen was a highly regarded high school player in his own right and learned to accept the extra attention he received by being an NBA star's son.

    "I'm used to the expectations," he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2006. "When I was younger, it bothered me. I was trying to prove to people that I could play. I'm very proud of my father. But I can only be myself."

    He was Pippen's only child with Karen McCollum. The two divorced in 1990.  

    Fellow NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson was among those in the basketball world who shared condolences for Pippen and his family on Twitter:

    The cause of Antron Pippen's death has not been released.

    Related

      Real Impact of NBA Schedule 😬

      NBA insiders tell @jakelfischer about the real struggles of compressed season: ‘Survival of the fittest’

      Read now 📲

      Real Impact of NBA Schedule 😬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Real Impact of NBA Schedule 😬

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Jalen Suggs Going Pro

      Zags star announces he's declaring for the NBA draft and is auctioning off a NFT and signed, game-worn shoes

      Jalen Suggs Going Pro
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jalen Suggs Going Pro

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      76ers knock Jazz out of the top five. See where your squad ranks this week 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      AG: We're Still Contenders

      Aaron Gordon addresses Nuggets doubters amid the loss of Jamal Murray: 'We still feel like we have enough'

      AG: We're Still Contenders
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AG: We're Still Contenders

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report