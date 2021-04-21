Fresh Landing Spots for NFL's Top Available 2021 Trade Targets

0 of 6

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The NFL trade rumor mill has slowed down quite a bit after starting out hot this offseason, but it feels like things are going to pick back up soon.

A flurry of trades always seems to occur in the lead-up to the draft, and that trend isn't likely to change in 2021. Rebuilding teams will be looking to move some veterans for draft capital, while contenders will try to pick up a missing piece or two for positions they failed to address in free agency thus far.

Although there have not been too many deals actually going down in recent weeks, there have been plenty of whispers about some big-name players.

Guys like Gardner Minshew II and Zach Ertz seem like locks to be moved before the draft starts April 29 in Cleveland or during the event itself. There are also players like Jimmy Garoppolo and Stephon Gilmore who could stick with their organizations but may end up being dealt if the price is right.

These players and more are covered below. With that in mind, read on to see some fresh landing spots for the top available trade targets in the NFL right now.