Patriots Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

It's been an eventful offseason for the New England Patriots. The team was aggressive during the early days of free agency and has greatly improved its roster since the end of the 2020 campaign. But the Pats aren't done adding players quite yet.

The 2021 NFL draft is set to take place from April 29-May 1, and New England has 10 picks to try to add some of the top prospects in this year's class. The Patriots will also be on the clock a bit earlier than they have been in recent years, as they own the No. 15 overall selection.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008, New England appears positioned to have a bounce-back year in 2021. And depending on which players the Patriots draft, they could again be set up for long-term success.

As New England brings in rookies, some of its players will have their roles affected for next season and beyond. Here's a look at several who will likely be affected by the Patriots' draft decisions.