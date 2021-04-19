NHL Rumors: Analyzing Gossip on Jack Eichel, Tony DeAngelo and More

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Last offseason, there were plenty of rumors about the possibility of Jack Eichel getting traded from the Buffalo Sabres. However, he remained on the team heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

However, the 24-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a herniated disc in his neck. He had two goals and 16 assists in 21 games this season, his sixth in the NHL, all of which have been in Buffalo.

Although Eichel is injured and signed with the Sabres through the end of the 2025-26 season, that hasn't stopped the trade speculation. During a recent appearance on WGR 550, TSN's Darren Dreger noted the Los Angeles Kings are interested in the center, although the reporter wasn't sure how recently they communicated with Buffalo about a potential deal.

Dreger also noted "a lot of teams" will step up if the player is made available on the trade market, although the Sabres won't trade him if they don't get the return they're looking for.

So, it seems likely the speculation surrounding Eichel, who has recorded 355 points (139 goals and 216 assists) through his first 375 NHL games, will continue.