NHL Rumors: Analyzing Gossip on Jack Eichel, Tony DeAngelo and More
There's going to be plenty of excitement around the NHL over the next few weeks as the chase for a place in the Stanley Cup playoffs intensifies.
Even though there will be a ton of action on the ice, it's not too early to start looking ahead to the upcoming offseason and moves that could take place. The trade deadline passed last week, and there's still plenty being reported and discussed from the fallout of the deals that did or didn't materialize.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL.
Could Kings Be Interested in Trading for Eichel?
Last offseason, there were plenty of rumors about the possibility of Jack Eichel getting traded from the Buffalo Sabres. However, he remained on the team heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
However, the 24-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a herniated disc in his neck. He had two goals and 16 assists in 21 games this season, his sixth in the NHL, all of which have been in Buffalo.
Although Eichel is injured and signed with the Sabres through the end of the 2025-26 season, that hasn't stopped the trade speculation. During a recent appearance on WGR 550, TSN's Darren Dreger noted the Los Angeles Kings are interested in the center, although the reporter wasn't sure how recently they communicated with Buffalo about a potential deal.
Dreger also noted "a lot of teams" will step up if the player is made available on the trade market, although the Sabres won't trade him if they don't get the return they're looking for.
So, it seems likely the speculation surrounding Eichel, who has recorded 355 points (139 goals and 216 assists) through his first 375 NHL games, will continue.
DeAngelo's Rangers Contract Nearly Terminated Before Trade Deadline?
Tony DeAngelo may never suit up for the New York Rangers again. He hasn't played in a game for them since Jan. 30 due to an altercation with a teammate, and he remains on the team's taxi squad. However, it appears the two sides nearly parted ways last week.
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, there would have been several teams interested in signing DeAngelo "had he been placed on, and cleared, irrevocable waivers." And there was almost a scenario in which that happened.
"Sources indicated DeAngelo's party brought the concept of contract termination via irrevocable waivers to the Rangers, who of course would have been only too happy to comply," Brooks wrote. "But the offer was contingent upon the defenseman being able to reach a contract agreement with an interested club."
Brooks reported that the Montreal Canadiens, who were one of the interested teams, would have covered the rest of the 25-year-old's pay this season as well as his buyout sum.
Instead, DeAngelo is likely to be bought out by the Rangers after the season, and teams will again then be able to try to sign him.
Oilers Reportedly Showed Interest in Nemeth at Deadline
Amid his second season with the Detroit Red Wings, Patrik Nemeth was traded for the first time in his NHL career last Monday. The defenseman was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche, who he'd previously played two seasons for from 2017-19.
However, Colorado wasn't the only team that had interest in the 29-year-old ahead of the deadline. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Edmonton Oilers were "in on" Nemeth before he got dealt to the Avalanche.
The Swede didn't end up going to Edmonton, though; he returned to Colorado, which gave up a 2022 fourth-round draft pick in order to bring him back. During his previous two-year stint with the Avalanche, he had four goals and 21 assists in 142 games while posting a plus-minus rating of plus-32.
In 103 games with the Red Wings, Nemeth had three goals, 14 assists and a plus-minus rating of minus-11. Now that he's returning to the team with which he had the most success in his eight-year NHL career, perhaps his numbers will improve.