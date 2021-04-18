Buccaneers' Tom Brady Feels 'Pretty Good' After Surgery on Knee Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can breathe a sigh of relief because quarterback Tom Brady said his knee is feeling "pretty good" following offseason surgery.

"It's good, it's good. It's good progress," he said, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. "It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. ... I'm cool with it. It's just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."

Brady also said he hopes to participate in a mandatory June minicamp if there is one this year.

Tampa Bay is among the teams across the NFL that does not plan to participate in voluntary offseason programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL Players Association released a statement on behalf of the team explaining the decision:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We had a fully virtual offseason last year and we held each other accountable to do the work it took to win and we plan to do that again," the statement explained.

It's hard to argue with that rationale considering the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in Brady's first year with the team. It was the all-time great's seventh Super Bowl title as he added to a legacy that also includes three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections.

Brady completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns during the 2020 campaign.

He also appeared in all 16 games, further underscoring his durability. The 2016 season was the only time since 2008 that he missed a game, and that was only because he was suspended for the Deflategate controversy.

While he underwent the offseason knee surgery, Brady's recent track record suggests he will be ready to go once the season arrives.