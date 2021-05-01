    Matt Bushman NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders TE

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Brigham Young tight end Matt Bushman (89) is seen during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'4 5/8"

    WEIGHT: 245


    POSITIVES

    — Above-average height, weight and length who can hold up as a Y TE.

    — Productive in the passing game with good, natural hands. Comfortable snatching throws away from his body that helps on intermediate routes and in contested catch situations.

    — Flashes good initial pop and toughness with his blocking. His play strength will also show up with the ball in his hands, can be a load to tackle.

           

    NEGATIVES

    — Old for draft class. Will turn 26 his rookie season.

    — Will end up on the ground a lot when blocking in the run game. Lacks overwhelming length or athleticism to consistently sustain.

    — Lack of adequate athleticism hinders his upside in the passing game.

     

    2019 STATISTICS

    Video Play Button
    12 G, 47 rec., 688 yards, 14.6 avg., 4 TD

    NOTES

    — Missed 2020 season due to a ruptured Achilles. 

    — Went on a 2-year LDS mission before enrolling at BYU.

    — Also played baseball at BYU.

          

    OVERALL

    Matt Bushman had a very productive career at BYU before an injury took away his senior season. Bushman plays with good competitiveness and toughness in his play and shows some route-running ability with his good feel for soft spaces vs. zone coverage.

    He has natural hands and can consistently maximize his catching range with his hand-eye coordination and above-average length. Bushman is built like a Y, but his game is more like an F, where the issue is that he is an average overall athlete whose deficiencies show up in route running vs. man coverage and with his ability to bend and sustain in the run game. This will only get harder after his Achilles injury in 2020.

    Overall, Bushman has enough size, toughness and production to be worthy of a look, but he is an old prospect coming off a serious injury, which will hinder his upside.

    GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK255/300

    POSITION RANK: TE11

    PRO COMPARISON: Ben Koyack 

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice

