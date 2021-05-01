    Brennan Eagles NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys WR

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Texas' Brennan Eagles (13) runs after a catch against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'3 5/8"

    WEIGHT: 225


    POSITIVES

    — Big body with good length. Will utilize his length to extend on throws. 

    — Above-average strength and competitiveness that shows up in his blocking in the run game. Wins with his size, strength and physicality when the ball is in the air.

    — Best on vertical routes to build up to top speed. Allows him to utilize his size in contested-catch situations when he can overwhelm the defender.

           

    NEGATIVES

    — Lacks suddenness and twitch on his routes and with the ball in his hands. Just gets north after catching the ball.

    — Big body and slow twitch limits his effectiveness on shorter routes. Will overstride on his route breaks and play high, giving away tells to DBs. Lacks the foot speed and bend to sink and get out of his route breaks.

    — Below-average long speed. Doesn't run away from defenders in space and doesn't create consistent separation on vertical routes.

     

    2020 STATISTICS

    Video Play Button
    9 G, 28 rec., 469 yds., 16.8 avg., 5 TD

          

    OVERALL: 

    Brennan Eagles is a long WR who flashes ball-winning ability in the red zone and in contested-catch situations. Eagles is a classic large developmental prospect who has the usual negatives of big WRs: lack of quick-twitch speed on routes and with the ball in his hands and a lack of overall polish in his game.

    Eagles prefers to use his size to overwhelm smaller defenders in 50-50 situations, but he has below-average long speed and doesn't pull away on routes or with the ball in his hands. Eagles will likely have to see more development on a practice squad and develop more on the details of his position before he can be asked to be a No. 4 or No. 5 type of receiver.

    GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK261/300

    POSITION RANK: WR36

    PRO COMPARISON: Kelvin Benjamin

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice

