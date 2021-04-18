Former Chiefs TE Fred Arbanas Dies at Age 82

Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas has died at the age of 82.

The Jackson County Democratic Party in Missouri announced his death Saturday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Arbanas was heavily involved in county politics following his football career and was a player for the party for more than 40 years.

His professional football career lasted nine years from 1962 through 1970, and he was a member of the Chiefs for the final eight.

Arbanas played collegiately at Michigan State before helping the Dallas Texans win the 1962 AFL title.

He could have played for the St. Louis Cardinals, who selected him in the second round of the 1961 NFL draft but instead chose to sign with Dallas after it selected him with a seventh-round pick in the AFL draft.

The Texans then moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs after his first season. In all, the tight end was a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro selection and three-time AFL champion who also won one Super Bowl and was named to the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

Arbanas finished his career with 198 catches for 3,101 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Randy Covitz of the Kansas City Star noted much of Arbanas' political career in Jackson County was dedicated to improving parks, beaches and trails. The Longview golf course was renamed the Fred Arbanas Golf Course in 1999 to recognize his work.