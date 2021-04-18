NFL Draft 2021: Highlighting Riskiest Mid-1st-Round Picks in Latest Expert Mocks

0 of 3

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

How will a top college prospect's game translate to the professional level? That's a question that all 32 NFL teams are asking when trying to decide which players to add each year during the NFL draft.

Some prospects are close to sure things. These players not only had success in college, but they also have the skills and attributes that make it clear they are going to do big things in the NFL. There's always a small chance these prospects don't pan out, but more often than not, they do.

Others are much riskier. And while such prospects have a ton of potential (perhaps even more than some of the safer players in the class), there's also a chance they turn out to be huge busts. That's the gamble NFL teams make when selecting these players.

As there are every year, there are some risky prospects teams are considering taking in the 2021 NFL draft, which is set to occur April 29-May 1. Will these players turn into stars, or will they be looked back on as disappointing selections?

Here's a look at several high-risk NFL draft prospects and where they are being projected to get taken by expert analysts.